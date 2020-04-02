Davichi's Kang Min Kyung has revealed her soulful ballad version of Crush's "Digital Lover".
In the live performance MV, Kang Min Kyung is joined by an adorable fluffy pet as she transforms the R&B track into a beautiful ballad. As previously reported, Kang Min Kyung is one of 3 artists, including GRAY and Jessi, who collaborated with Hyundai Card to create their own version of "Digital Lover".
Listen to Kang Min Kyung's "Digital Lover" above and the original by Crush below!
5
4
Posted by3 hours ago
Davichi's Kang Min Kyung reveals her soulful ballad version of Crush's 'Digital Lover'
Davichi's Kang Min Kyung has revealed her soulful ballad version of Crush's "Digital Lover".
0 539 Share 56% Upvoted
Log in to comment