5

4

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

Davichi's Kang Min Kyung reveals her soulful ballad version of Crush's 'Digital Lover'

AKP STAFF

Davichi's Kang Min Kyung has revealed her soulful ballad version of Crush's "Digital Lover".

In the live performance MV, Kang Min Kyung is joined by an adorable fluffy pet as she transforms the R&B track into a beautiful ballad. As previously reported, Kang Min Kyung is one of 3 artists, including GRAY and Jessi, who collaborated with Hyundai Card to create their own version of "Digital Lover".

Listen to Kang Min Kyung's "Digital Lover" above and the original by Crush below!

  1. Crush
  2. Davichi
  3. Kang Min Kyung
  4. DIGITAL LOVER
0 539 Share 56% Upvoted
GOT7
GOT7 confirmed to be gearing up for comeback
6 hours ago   22   11,505
GOT7
GOT7 confirmed to be gearing up for comeback
6 hours ago   22   11,505
Suho
Suho asks kids, “Do you know Exo?”
15 hours ago   5   5,302

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND