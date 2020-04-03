Netizens worry about Wheesung's mental state, say that he needs to get help before something bad happens

Netizens are showing concern for singer Wheesung's mental state after he was found passed out in a public bathroom for the second time within days.

Many drug-related scandals have hit the K-pop industry hard and many netizens usually display a negative attitude towards these types of behaviors. However, netizens have been expressing genuine concern for Wheesung, stating:

"I honestly think he's trying to die."

"Don't say bad things about Wheesung. He's not well."

"Please get him some help."



"This all seems very unstable. I'm worried."

"Isn't this really serious? It's not even his house. It's the public."

"I think it's urgent he gets treatment."

"I'm so scared he's going to end up dead."





Wheesung has been found in public bathrooms passed out from drug usage and was recently found passed out again. His label Realslow Company has issued a statement on the situation, assuring the public that Wheesung is getting mental health treatment.