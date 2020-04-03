20

Posted by sl278

Netizens worry about Wheesung's mental state, say that he needs to get help before something bad happens

Netizens are showing concern for singer Wheesung's mental state after he was found passed out in a public bathroom for the second time within days.

Many drug-related scandals have hit the K-pop industry hard and many netizens usually display a negative attitude towards these types of behaviors. However, netizens have been expressing genuine concern for Wheesung, stating: 

"I honestly think he's trying to die."

"Don't say bad things about Wheesung. He's not well."

"Please get him some help."

"This all seems very unstable. I'm worried."

"Isn't this really serious? It's not even his house. It's the public."

"I think it's urgent he gets treatment."

"I'm so scared he's going to end up dead."


Wheesung has been found in public bathrooms passed out from drug usage and was recently found passed out again. His label Realslow Company has issued a statement on the situation, assuring the public that Wheesung is getting mental health treatment. 

Ohboy699,846 pts
46 minutes ago

I'm genuinely distressed and upset. I've been his fan for a long time, and it couldn't be more obvious that if he doesn't get proper, long term help we will be mourning him soon. The fact that he went somewhere to o this might suggest that he wanted to be found, so I really hope they help him. There's nothing we can do, sadly.

You'd have to be heartless to hate on him right now.

1

nunyabsnss1,545 pts
27 minutes ago

I'm glad that the attitudes have changed since they're realizing how difficult things must be for him. The earlier comments weren't too kind, so it's going to be so helpful towards his recovery now that the public has become supportive and he knows that he has people rooting for him.

