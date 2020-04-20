Jo Jung Suk, A Pink, and MC The Max top Instiz chart for the third week of April 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the third week of April (April 13 - April 19) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 22,566 Points









2. A Pink - "Dumhdurum" - 16,150 Points









3. MC The Max - "Bloom" - 13,810 Points









4. Gaho - "Start (Itaewon Class OST)" - 13,267 Points









5. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 8,924 Points









6. Zico - "Any Song" - 7,778 Points









7. Ha Hyun Woo - "Diamond (Itaewon Class OST)" - 7,346 Points









8. ITZY - "WANNABE" - 6,566 Points









9. Kim Feel - "Someday, That Boy (Itaewon Class OST)" - 5,582 Points









10. Changmo - "METEOR" - 5,321 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

