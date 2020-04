HA:TFELT is ready for takeoff in teaser images for her newest album '1719'.

The former idol has blossomed into a full-fledged artist, and her teaser images hint at a space-themed concept. HA:TFELT is seen sporting glittery eyeshadow as she wears a space helmet on her head. Other pictures show her posing amongst lightbulbs in a purple mini-dress.

Stay tuned for more news regarding HA:TFELT's comeback!