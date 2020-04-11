Jisoo is removed from the 'YG Stage' page, YG Entertainment's acting label

Fans have noticed that BLACKPINK's Jisoo has been removed from YG Stage.

YG Stage is the acting subsidiary of YG Entertainment. Up until recently, Jisoo was listed as one of the actresses, but she has since then been removed from the website. Fans are wondering what this means, with some even wondering if she didn't renew her contract with YG Stage. Some think this may mean that down the line, she won't renew her contract with YG Entertainment, either, but of course it's too early to tell.

