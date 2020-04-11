7

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Jisoo is removed from the 'YG Stage' page, YG Entertainment's acting label

Fans have noticed that BLACKPINK's Jisoo has been removed from YG Stage.

YG Stage is the acting subsidiary of YG Entertainment. Up until recently, Jisoo was listed as one of the actresses, but she has since then been removed from the website. Fans are wondering what this means, with some even wondering if she didn't renew her contract with YG Stage. Some think this may mean that down the line, she won't renew her contract with YG Entertainment, either, but of course it's too early to tell.

What do you think?

Eunbean1,639 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

I always thought that in YG's mindset BLACKPINK is "Jennie and The Girls". In this company Jichuu and Rosie will never blossom at their fullest

1

sugen12756 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

Because YG is a rat. He will never let Jisoo shine

Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
GOT7
GOT7
A Pink
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
