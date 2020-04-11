4

7

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Bong Tae Gyu's manager looks like BTS' Jin, Ha Suk Jin, and Kang Dong Won?

AKP STAFF

Actor Bong Tae Gyu's manager got attention for his looks!

Bong Tae Gyu was featured on this week's 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', and the panel was immediately taken by the manager's good looks. Among the celebrities named that he looked like were BTSJin, actor Ha Suk Jin, and actor Kang Dong Won.

In an interview, Bong Tae Gyu said, "My manager really cares about his looks." The show featured the manager getting up at 5 to curl his hair and put on perfume.

Do you agree with the panel on who he looks like?

  1. Bong Tae Gyu
  2. BTS
  3. Jin
  4. Ha Suk Jin
  5. Kang Dong Won
2 7,202 Share 36% Upvoted

0

saintv135 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

Something is wrong with their eyes. I see not even 1% resemblance.

Share

-5

Eunbean1,652 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

not that I am hating on this man but ... there's not even one resemblence between them. but it might be because I am so used to kpop and asiatic faces so well..at first I thought Hoseok and Jungguk are blood brothers and I couldn't tell who's Seungri, Taeyang and GD for about 6 months even tho I watched tons of clips with them

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

GOT7
GOT7 unveils unit teaser images for 'DYE'
10 hours ago   12   17,711
GOT7
GOT7 unveils unit teaser images for 'DYE'
10 hours ago   12   17,711
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
YG Ent. Postpone Blackpinks & Bigbangs Comeback
13 hours ago   91   82,019

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND