Bong Tae Gyu's manager looks like BTS' Jin, Ha Suk Jin, and Kang Dong Won?

Actor Bong Tae Gyu's manager got attention for his looks!

Bong Tae Gyu was featured on this week's 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', and the panel was immediately taken by the manager's good looks. Among the celebrities named that he looked like were BTS' Jin, actor Ha Suk Jin, and actor Kang Dong Won.

In an interview, Bong Tae Gyu said, "My manager really cares about his looks." The show featured the manager getting up at 5 to curl his hair and put on perfume.

Do you agree with the panel on who he looks like?