11

4

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS X 'FILA' launch their latest collaboration, the 'Love Yourself Collection'

AKP STAFF

BTS and 'FILA' have prepared another very special new collection of clothing and accessories, the 'Love Yourself Collection'!


On April 9, FILA Korea revealed that it had collaborated with BTS to launch the Love Yourself Collection, which includes 12 new items of clothing and shoes. The FILA X BTS Love Yourself Collection is imbued with the artwork and graphic elements in the music videos for BTS hits “DNA” and “Idol,” released respectively in 2017 and 2018.

The FILA X BTS Love Yourself Collection is available for preorder online now through April 13. All costumers with the qualifying purchase will receive the below gifts in July.

  1. BTS
1 1,956 Share 73% Upvoted

0

naazy1,413 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

That’s cool

Share
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
YG Ent. Postpone Blackpinks & Bigbangs Comeback
12 hours ago   90   73,190
GOT7
GOT7 unveils unit teaser images for 'DYE'
8 hours ago   12   16,921
GOT7
GOT7 unveils unit teaser images for 'DYE'
8 hours ago   12   16,921
A Pink
A Pink drops M/V teaser for 'Dumhdurum'
9 hours ago   6   4,879
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
YG Ent. Postpone Blackpinks & Bigbangs Comeback
12 hours ago   90   73,190

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND