BTS X 'FILA' launch their latest collaboration, the 'Love Yourself Collection'

BTS and 'FILA' have prepared another very special new collection of clothing and accessories, the 'Love Yourself Collection'!





On April 9, FILA Korea revealed that it had collaborated with BTS to launch the Love Yourself Collection, which includes 12 new items of clothing and shoes. The FILA X BTS Love Yourself Collection is imbued with the artwork and graphic elements in the music videos for BTS hits “DNA” and “Idol,” released respectively in 2017 and 2018.

The FILA X BTS Love Yourself Collection is available for preorder online now through April 13. All costumers with the qualifying purchase will receive the below gifts in July.