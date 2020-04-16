IMFACT reveal dark concept photos for 'Lie' digital single

IMFACT have revealed new concept photos for their upcoming digital single 'Lie'.



After an all-white concept, IMFACT are taking on a street chic concept in black. Fans can expect music video teasers for "Lie" on April 17 and 20, while the music video drops on the 21st KST.



IMFACT's upcoming mini album is slated to drop on April 28.



