Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

IMFACT reveal dark concept photos for 'Lie' digital single

AKP STAFF

IMFACT have revealed new concept photos for their upcoming digital single 'Lie'.

After an all-white concept, IMFACT are taking on a street chic concept in black. Fans can expect music video teasers for "Lie" on April 17 and 20, while the music video drops on the 21st KST. 

IMFACT's upcoming mini album is slated to drop on April 28.

What do you think of IMFACT's latest concept images?

happy_love243 pts 14 hours ago 0
14 hours ago

A+ visuals + A+ talent + A+ hearts = stan imfact

universeblack661 pts 14 hours ago 0
14 hours ago

plz support their comeback, imfact is amazing :) wow the teasers look beautiful

Share

