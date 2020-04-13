IMFACT dress up in chic whites for comeback pre-release single 'Lie'

IMFACT have released a chic first set of teaser images for their upcoming pre-release single, "Lie"!

Ahead of their full comeback in approximately a year and 3 months with a new mini album, IMFACT will be dropping a pre-release on April 21 at 12 PM KST. Judging by the boys' moody individual and group teaser images in white below, IMFACT will be returning with a dramatic sound this time around.

After their pre-release single on April 21, IMFACT's comeback mini album will be out on April 28. Stay tuned for more teasers for IMFACT's return!