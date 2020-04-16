Kanto hits the wild west in 'Favorite' MV teaser

Kanto has dropped his music video teaser for "Favorite"!



In the MV teaser, Kanto is in the wild west as he goes on a search for something on a horse. "Favorite" featuring Bumkey is a medium-tempo R&B track about a woman that catches your eye, and it's set to drop on April 19 KST.



Watch Kanto's "Favorite" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.