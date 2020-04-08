3

HA:TFELT (Yenny) signals comeback with artistic teaser image

HA:TFELT (Yenny) has signaled her comeback with an artistic teaser image for '1719'.

On April 8, HA:TFELT shared the below teaser image on social media with the description "1719 About the times that were locked away." The colorful image features a human face, tulips, and hummingbirds. 

'1719' will mark the singer's first release since "Happy Now" featuring MAMAMOO's Moonbyul in July of last year. It's due to drop on April 23 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on HA:TFELT's '1719'!

