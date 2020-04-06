115

Posted by danisurst

Former Thai JYP trainee and 'Sixteen' contestant Natty to prepare for debut through Swing Entertainment

Former JYP Entertainment trainee Natty will be making her debut through Swing Entertainment.

On April 6 KST, a source from the agency revealed that she recently signed a contract with them and has begun preparing for her official debut.

Natty in a Thailand native born in 2002 who previously appeared as a contestant on the 2015 Mnet program 'Sixteen,' which formed the group TWICE. During the program, she showcased a strong talent in both singing and dancing and received many compliments from J.Y. Park. She also appeared on 'Idol School.'

Meanwhile, fellow Swing Entertainment artists also include Kim Jae Hwan and Son Ho Young.

TheMooseLordLee619 pts 2 days ago 1
2 days ago

I was worried she had given up on being an idol. Hope she makes a debut soon ❤️

Punpun_Onodera51 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Finally!! We have been waiting for you, Natty!

