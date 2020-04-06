MONSTA X cancels Seoul performances of 2020 world tour due to COVID-19

MONSTA X has cancelled the Seoul stop of their 2020 world tour.



The announcement was made on April 6 KST by Starship Entertainment, who stated that the Seoul performances, which were originally scheduled for May 9 and 10, would now be cancelled to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



"We ask for your understanding regarding our inevitable decision to cancel the concert in Seoul in order to prevent further damage and to protect the health of patrons, the artists, and staff members in the midst of continuous confirmed cases due to COVID-19," they added.



The agency said it will keep an eye on the situation to see if the concert can be held again after everything has stabilized, offering a deep apology to fans.

