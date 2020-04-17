Dara makes trending news with her stunning new profile shots

Dara shows that her youth is eternal with new profile shots.

On April 17th, Dara treated fans by uploading the shots to Instagram. The simple and natural styling allows Dara's natural beauty to shine through. Her doll-like features and crystal clear skin.





Netizens have been complimenting her youthful appearance, saying:





"She's so pretty."

"The definition of youth. She looks so young for her age."

"I can't believe you're 36 years old."

Dara will appear in a musical production of 'Again! Oh Hae Young' from April 10th to March 31st at Seokyung University.





