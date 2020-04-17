25

11

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Dara makes trending news with her stunning new profile shots

AKP STAFF

Dara shows that her youth is eternal with new profile shots. 

On April 17th, Dara treated fans by uploading the shots to Instagram. The simple and natural styling allows Dara's natural beauty to shine through. Her doll-like features and crystal clear skin.


Netizens have been complimenting her youthful appearance, saying: 


"She's so pretty."

"The definition of youth. She looks so young for her age."

"I can't believe you're 36 years old."

Dara will appear in a musical production of 'Again! Oh Hae Young' from April 10th to March 31st at Seokyung University. 


  1. Dara
2 4,309 Share 69% Upvoted

2

jungsis89418 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

cute dara 😍

Share

0

nina97x1,271 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

She’s gorgeous. Undeniable visuals.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

CLC, Sorn, Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Eunbin, Elkie, Yeeun
Is CLC gearing up for a comeback?
5 hours ago   4   5,090

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND