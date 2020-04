A Pink may have released their comeback album 'LOOK', but that doesn't mean they're done releasing all their content.

The group surprised fans with a full dance break performed by A Pink's Bomi, which was only shown partly in the full music video for the group's title track "Dumhdurum". Bomi executes the choreography beautifully while dancing in heels, which is not an easy thing to do in water!

Check out the video above.