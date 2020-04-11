BLACKPINK's 'Whistle' vs 'Playing with Fire': Netizens discuss which song is better

While both "Whistle" and "Playing with Fire" are great songs by BLACKPINK, which one is better?



On April 11, a popular online community post, casting this important question, quickly gained attention. The original post is titled, "The most difficult conundrum for BLACKPINK fans" and listed "Whistle" and "Playing with Fire", asking which song is better.

Netizens started sharing their opinions in the comments section and cast their votes to their favorite song. "Playing with Fire" can be spotted more frequently among the comments, however, both are neck and neck.

Check out the songs below. What are your thoughts? Which song do you like better?