Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

BLACKPINK's 'Whistle' vs 'Playing with Fire': Netizens discuss which song is better

While both "Whistle" and "Playing with Fire" are great songs by BLACKPINK, which one is better? 

On April 11, a popular online community post, casting this important question, quickly gained attention. The original post is titled, "The most difficult conundrum for BLACKPINK fans" and listed "Whistle" and "Playing with Fire", asking which song is better. 

Netizens started sharing their opinions in the comments section and cast their votes to their favorite song. "Playing with Fire" can be spotted more frequently among the comments, however, both are neck and neck.  

Check out the songs below. What are your thoughts? Which song do you like better? 

  1. BLACKPINK
kxk3,227 pts 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

whistle !! nothing that blackpink released so far comes close to jennie’s verse in whistle there i said it 🙇‍♀️

RIILEY188 pts 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

love pwf, I think it was the most played song on my phone for a while, but I think Whistle is better honestly. It's more unique and for a debut it was a pretty daring release.

