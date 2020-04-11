TWICE, IU and more celebrities encourage fans to vote

Korea's general election is coming up, and many celebrities who opted in for early voting urged fans to vote next Wednesday.



On April 15, voters will cast their ballots to choose the 300 lawmakers who will serve in the National Assembly for the next 4 years. On April 11, IU posted an Instastory of her in front of a polling place, encouraging her fans to exercise their rights as well with a caption "!Vote!". The popular idol group TWICE also encouraged their fans with their selfie in front of a polling booth on the group's Instastory.

Many more celebrities, including but not limited to, CIX, Momoland, and Seventeen's Vernon, showed off they have voted and encouraged fans to also vote.