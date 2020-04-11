12

3

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TWICE, IU and more celebrities encourage fans to vote

AKP STAFF

Korea's general election is coming up, and many celebrities who opted in for early voting urged fans to vote next Wednesday. 

On April 15, voters will cast their ballots to choose the 300 lawmakers who will serve in the National Assembly for the next 4 years. On April 11, IU posted an Instastory of her in front of a polling place, encouraging her fans to exercise their rights as well with a caption "!Vote!". The popular idol group TWICE also encouraged their fans with their selfie in front of a polling booth on the group's Instastory.  

Many more celebrities, including but not limited to, CIX, Momoland, and Seventeen's Vernon, showed off they have voted and encouraged fans to also vote. 

  1. CIX
  2. IU
  3. Momoland
  4. Seventeen
  5. TWICE
2 2,023 Share 80% Upvoted

-2

Dino_Saur233 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Gfriend also urged people to vote on their instagram!

Share

-2

northstars155 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I am voting for Twice!

Early and often!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

GOT7
GOT7 unveils unit teaser images for 'DYE'
6 hours ago   11   15,769
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
YG Ent. Postpone Blackpinks & Bigbangs Comeback
10 hours ago   82   63,908
GOT7
GOT7 unveils unit teaser images for 'DYE'
6 hours ago   11   15,769
A Pink
A Pink drops M/V teaser for 'Dumhdurum'
7 hours ago   5   3,978
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
YG Ent. Postpone Blackpinks & Bigbangs Comeback
10 hours ago   82   63,908

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND