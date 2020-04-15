BLACKPINK's Jennie makes jaws drop with her impeccable aura in 'Gentle Monster' eyewear styles

BLACKPINK member Jennie has blown onlookers away once again with her impeccable aura, for Korean eyewear brand 'Gentle Monster'.

In a recent series of promotional photos revealed via 'Gentle Monster's website, Jennie rocks different styles of eyewear ranging from bold and edgy, to more professional and sleek. Combining unique editing effects with the signature, grainy mood of classic photography, Jennie and 'Gentle Monster' work together to perfect a stunning pictorial.

Netizens commented, "The definition of cool and hip", "I can't believe how Jennie can pull off literally all kinds of concepts", "Wow this is hella trendy", "The mood is crazy... the last 'Gentle Monster' photoshoot was more lovely and cute", "This style of Jennie is my favorite of all the photoshoot concepts she's done", and more.

Check them out below.