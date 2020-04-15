'Superman Is Back' baby Bentley causes laughter by trying to eat dandelion seeds

On April 15, Sam Hammington's adorable son Bentley from 'Superman Is Back' made fans LOL with his "mukbang prince" tendencies!

Many fans of the Hammington family on 'Superman Is Back' know that Bentley is famous for his big appetite. In addition to sharing his mukbang on the KBS2 variety show, Bentley also keeps fans updated on his daily life via an Instagram account run by his parents. On this day, Bentley shared a couple of photos of him and his brother William outdoors, picking white dandelion seeds!

But while William is doing the "normal" thing by blowing the dandelion seeds into the wind, Bentley decides to put the plant in his mouth! The post reads, "Do you always have to blow the dandelions?? Maybe some people can try eating them instead~~. Why is my mom acting so surprised~~ Kekeke."

What do you think Bentley thought after trying to "eat" the dandelion seeds?



