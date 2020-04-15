Mnet's 'Road to Kingdom' reveals messages from excited competitors in teaser video

Mnet's 'Road to Kingdom' has revealed messages from the competing idol groups!



After sleek profile photos of all 7 competing boy groups, 'Road to Kingdom' has released a short teaser video of messages from Pentagon, Golden Child, ONF, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO.



Golden Child expressed, "We'll make the path of 'Road to Kingdom' shine golden. The crown will inevitably come to us." The Boyz stated, "The Boyz are coming, so watch the throne." VERIVERY expressed, "The place where VERIVERY is, is the kingdom itself." ONF shared, "Let's go 'Road to Kingdom'. Lights on."



ONEUS said, "We'll do our best to make sure 'Road to Kingdom' will be the road of ONEUS, so please look forward to it. We'll prove why through our performances." Pentagon expressed, "We'll break the stage, and step on those remains to move up. Let's go to the kingdom." Last but not least, TOO stated, "There isn't much time left until TOO's success, so everyone come at us at once."



In other news, 'Road to Kingdom' has been suffering from excess insider spoilers.



The series premieres on April 30 at 8PM KST. Do you plan to watch?



