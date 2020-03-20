VIXX's Hyuk cast as lead of upcoming romance drama 'Ga Doo Ri's Sushi Restaurant'

VIXX's Hyuk has been cast as the lead of the upcoming romance drama 'Ga Doo Ri's Sushi Restaurant'.



On March 20, reports revealed Hyuk will be playing the lead role in the series about a dating expert named Ga Doo Ri, who's famous for her frank advice. The VIXX member is playing the character of Ga Doo Ri's handsome neighbor Cha Woo Bin, who's known for his cool indifference and a major stubborn streak.



Hyuk made his acting debut in the movie 'Chasing' in 2016, and he's since starred in the dramas 'Special Laws of Romance' and ''The Great Show' as well as the play 'The Forgotten Town: Dong Hyuk's Pocha' and the musical 'Eyes of Dawn', which he recently had to step down from due to an injury.



'Ga Doo Ri's Sushi Restaurant' is expected to start filming in March.