1

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

VIXX's Hyuk to leave 'Eyes of Dawn' musical cast due to injury

AKP STAFF

VIXX's Hyuk will be leaving the cast of the musical 'Eyes of Dawn' due to an injury.

On February 15, the musical's production company stated, "Hyuk sustained a minor injury during a performance early on, and he's been undergoing regular treatment ever since. However, it's now the doctor's opinion that he should focus on treatment. In order to make a full recovery, he'll be stepping down from the remaining performances."

Hyuk's former role of Dong Jin will now be played by Jung Eui Jae. The production company also stated ticket buyers will be allowed to cancel and refund their tickets because of the casting change.

Stay tuned for updates on Hyuk. 

  1. VIXX
  2. Hyuk
0 354 Share 100% Upvoted
IU
IU sends out a warning to Instagram hackers
5 hours ago   5   11,335
IU
IU sends out a warning to Instagram hackers
5 hours ago   5   11,335
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE in talks to attend 'KCON 2020 Japan'
3 hours ago   2   1,119
Seventeen, DK
Happy Seventeen Carats Day!
20 hours ago   3   1,051

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND