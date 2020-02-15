VIXX's Hyuk to leave 'Eyes of Dawn' musical cast due to injury

VIXX's Hyuk will be leaving the cast of the musical 'Eyes of Dawn' due to an injury.



On February 15, the musical's production company stated, "Hyuk sustained a minor injury during a performance early on, and he's been undergoing regular treatment ever since. However, it's now the doctor's opinion that he should focus on treatment. In order to make a full recovery, he'll be stepping down from the remaining performances."



Hyuk's former role of Dong Jin will now be played by Jung Eui Jae. The production company also stated ticket buyers will be allowed to cancel and refund their tickets because of the casting change.



Stay tuned for updates on Hyuk.