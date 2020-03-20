BLACKPINK featured on alleged leak of Lady Gaga's upcoming album track list

BLACKPINK are featured on an alleged leak of Lady Gaga's upcoming album track list.



The YG Entertainment girl group were rumored to be collaborating with the American singer for her new album 'Chromatica', and though YGE did respond, there were no confirmations. Fans have now found an alleged leak of the 'Chromatica' track list, which features BLACKLINK along with Ariana Grande and TY DOLLA $IGN in other tracks.



Stay tuned for updates on the rumors. Do you want to see a BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga collab?

