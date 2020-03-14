VAV reschedules the remaining Grand America Tour dates due to the Coronavirus

VAV has announced that they will be rescheduling the remaining tour dates for their 2020 Grand America Tour due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
The group's label ATEAM Entertainment made an announcement on the group's official Twitter account. Originally, VAV was to perform in San Juan on March 15 and the rest of 8 cities from then on. Now the group is rescheduling all remaining tour dates for April 29 to May 15 with the audience's safety in mind.
The group will be announcing their new tour dates in the near future. All tickets will be reissued for the respective new dates, however, the refund will not be available.
