The '2020 Billboard Music Awards' postponed until further notice due to ongoing Coronavirus threat

The '2020 Billboard Music Awards' is the next big event to be postponed until further notice, amidst the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID19) outbreak worldwide.

On March 17, the '2020 Billboard Music Awards' posted an official postponement notice via its SNS platforms, as you can see below. The event was originally scheduled to take place live on April 29 in Las Vegas, hosted by Kelly Clarkson.

Other major U.S. events postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak include 'Coachella', 'SXSW', 'The Met Gala', the 'iHeart Radio Music Awards', the 'Kids' Choice Awards', and more.