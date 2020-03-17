WINNER to gift fans with 12 all-new tracks for their 3rd full album comeback ahead of military enlistment

WINNER have released a main teaser poster for their long-awaited comeback of 2020, announcing their return with their 3rd full album 'Remember'!

Set for release this April 9 at 6 PM KST, WINNER's 3rd full album 'Remember' is set to contain a whopping 12 all-new tracks - as the album likely marks WINNER's final album release before members such as Kim Jin Woo and Lee Seung Hoon have to enlist for their mandatory military service duties later this year.

Meanwhile, WINNER will be dropping a pre-release single "Hold" this March 26 at 6 PM KST, to raise anticipation for their full album comeback!