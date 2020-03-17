3

VICTON win #1 on SBS MTV's 'The Show' with 'Howling'

On March 17, SBS MTV's weekly music program 'The Show' returned with its live performances, hosted by brand new MCs Kim Min Kyu, The Boyz's Jooyeon, and EVERGLOW's Sihyun!

The 1st place nominees for this week included Lee Ye Jun with "Crazy Sound", VICTON with "Howling", and LeeWoo with "You". In the end, the winning place trophy went to VICTON, marking the group's first win since their comeback just last week!

Meanwhile, other performers such as April's Naeun and Jinsol, Yezi, DONGKIZ, AleXa, ELRIS, etc greeted viewers on this week's 'The Show'. Congratulations, VICTON! You can watch the boys' winning speech at the end of the program, above. 

