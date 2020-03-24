Suho is melancholy in 'Self Portrait' in video mood sampler, releases more teaser photos

It seems like EXO's Suho will be taking fans on a major feels trip as he reveals more details about his album 'Self Portrait' in his newest video mood sampler and photos.

The video mood sampler shows the star posing in blue shades while on the beach as a beautiful soft acoustic rock track plays in the background. The teaser photos continue to explore Suho's simple but artistic nature and promise for an emotional yet attention-grabbing tone.

Check out the photos below! Are you excited about Suho's release?