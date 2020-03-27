Song Joong Ki in talks to play singer-songwriter Yoo Jae Ha in upcoming film 'The Season of Us'

Song Joong Ki is in talks to play singer-songwriter Yoo Jae Ha in the upcoming film 'The Season of Us'.



The actor recently returns from filming the movie 'Bogota' in Colombia, and reports are saying he might be moving onto his next project soon. On March 27, his label History D&C clarified, "It's true Song Joong Ki received an offer to appear in 'The Season of Us', which is the story of the late Yoo Jae Ha. He is currently reviewing the offer, but nothing has been decided yet about his future schedule."



Song Joong Ki is currently in self-isolation after arriving in Korea on March 24 from Colombia to film 'Bogota'. Filming has been delayed until a later date due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, and it's likely 'The Season of Us' will delay filming as well.



