Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

NCT 127 win #1 + Performances from March 27th 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On today's episode, Kang Daniel made a comeback with "2U", Ong Seong Wu returned with "Gravity", ONEUS came back with "A Song Written Easily", K-Tigers Zero made their comeback with "The Starry Night", and Kisum returned with "Primero".


As for the nominees, BTS and NCT 127 were up against each other with "ON" and "Kick It", but it was NCT 127's "Kick It" that took the win. Congratulations to NCT 127!

There were also performances by NCT 127ITZYKim Se JungVICTONELRISDream CatcherHong EunkiMCNDAleXaDongkizYezi, and About U. 

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


COMEBACK: Kang Daniel


COMEBACK: Ong Seong Wu


COMEBACK: ONEUS


COMEBACK: K-Tigers Zero


COMEBACK: Kisum


NCT 127


ITZY


Kim Se Jung


VICTON


ELRIS


Dream Catcher


Hong Eunki


MCND


AleXa


Dongkiz


Yezi


About U


  1. NCT 127
  2. MUSIC BANK
KunDeservesBette343 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Finally, I have been waiting for this. I'm so proud of our Boys!!

20

kxk3,027 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

finally omg congrats czennies you did it <3

