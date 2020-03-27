NCT 127 win #1 + Performances from March 27th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On today's episode, Kang Daniel made a comeback with "2U", Ong Seong Wu returned with "Gravity", ONEUS came back with "A Song Written Easily", K-Tigers Zero made their comeback with "The Starry Night", and Kisum returned with "Primero".





As for the nominees, BTS and NCT 127 were up against each other with "ON" and "Kick It", but it was NCT 127's "Kick It" that took the win. Congratulations to NCT 127!

There were also performances by NCT 127, ITZY, Kim Se Jung, VICTON, ELRIS, Dream Catcher, Hong Eunki, MCND, AleXa, Dongkiz, Yezi, and About U.





Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







COMEBACK: Kang Daniel







COMEBACK: Ong Seong Wu







COMEBACK: ONEUS







COMEBACK: K-Tigers Zero







COMEBACK: Kisum







NCT 127







ITZY







Kim Se Jung







VICTON







ELRIS







Dream Catcher







Hong Eunki







MCND







AleXa







Dongkiz







Yezi







About U







