Kim Shin Young talks about her 'We Got Married' ex-husband Shin Sung Rok

Kim Shin Young talked about her 'We Got Married' ex-husband, actor Shin Sung Rok.



On the March 27th broadcast of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', singer and composer Yoo Jae Hwan featured as a guest, and DJ Kim Shin Young opened up about her own chance at a duet. As viewers of 'We Got Married' know, the comedian and Shin Sung Rok were paired up as an unlikely couple in the first season of the show.



Kim Shin Young expressed, "In 2009, 'We Got Married' featured Shin Sung Rok and I, Jung Hyung Don and Taeyeon, Junjin, and more. It was a shadow season. They said that the onscreen couple would get a duet song if they lasted long, and the duet song went to the Adam couple - Jo Kwon and Ga In."



When Yoo Jae Hwan asked if she was still in contact with Shin Sung Rok, Kim Shin Young responded, "We're not. I cheer him on when I see him on TV. I click 'like' on a lot of Shin Sung Rok's articles."



