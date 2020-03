Actress Song Hye Kyo proved once again that her beauty is unmatched, in a very special, cover pictorial for 'Harper's Bazaar' magazine in Thailand!

The actress was chosen as the cover star for 'Harper's Bazaar' Thailand's 15th anniversary celebration edition, embodying all the beauty and the demeanor of a beloved Hallyu star all across Asia.

Check out Song Hye Kyo's full pictorial in fashion styles ranging from edgy to professional and more, below.