Hwang Jung Eum, Yoon Hyun Min, & Seo Ji Hoon confirmed for new KBS2 romantic comedy series

According to KBS2 on March 10, actress Hwang Jung Eum, actor Yoon Hyun Min, and actor Seo Ji Hoon will be working together on a new Mon-Tues romantic comedy drama series coming this summer!

Titled 'A Man Is A Man' (literal translation), the upcoming rom-com tells the story of a woman who has vowed not to marry, after having dealt with too many troublesome men in her life. But one day, she suddenly receives a romantic confession from two men with completely different personalities.



Hwang Jung Eum will be taking on the role of the female lead Seo Hyun Joo, Yoon Hyun Min greets viewers in the role of a charismatic lone-wolf type Hwang Ji Woo, and Seo Ji Hoon will play the role of a cheerful and lovable celebrity webtoon artist "completely beloved-by-the-masses", Park Do Kyum.

In addition, this will mark the second time that actors Yoon Hyun Min and Seo Ji Hoon work together in a romantic comedy drama series, as the two stars previously played the roles of two very different heartthrobs in tvN's 'Tale of Fairy'. Look forward to more details on KBS2's 'A Man Is A Man', coming soon!



