S.E.S's Eugene is celebrating her 39th birthday.

The veteran idol and actress updated fans with some sweet pictures she took with her husband, actor Ki Taeyoung, and daughters Rohee and Roha. The family rose to popularity after appearing in 'Superman is Back' for two years before leaving the show.

It seems like it's becoming more and more common to see idols live happy lives with children and families. Check out the photos below!