Netizens are shocked at how small Cha Eun Woo's handsome face is despite wearing a mask

Actor and ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo shocked netizens with his handsome visuals despite wearing a mask.

The star has been appearing on many online community forums as well as social media as fans share pictures of the star wearing masks in light of the current Coronavirus outbreak. Fans are shocked at how much his face his covered by the mask, proving how small his face is.

Fans have been commenting:

"I'm shocked."

"His entire face is covered by that mask."

"I can't even wear the regular-sized mask because my face is too big."





차은우는 마스크를 펴지 않는다... pic.twitter.com/a0chJALEPR — 차은우 아카이브 (@cew_archive) October 22, 2019





