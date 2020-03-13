9

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

Netizens are shocked at how small Cha Eun Woo's handsome face is despite wearing a mask

Actor and ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo shocked netizens with his handsome visuals despite wearing a mask.  

The star has been appearing on many online community forums as well as social media as fans share pictures of the star wearing masks in light of the current Coronavirus outbreak. Fans are shocked at how much his face his covered by the mask, proving how small his face is. 

Fans have been commenting: 

"I'm shocked."

"His entire face is covered by that mask."

"I can't even wear the regular-sized mask because my face is too big." 



What do you think? 

gm-39116 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Netizens: *gets mad at other idols for posting photos of their lives while the coronavirus is going around*

Also netizens: *amazed by small faces also when the coronavirus is going around*

taichou_san1,075 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

is there anything else about this guy? im not hating but most article about him like 99% about his visual...how about his singing skill?vocal?dancing? etc2?

Gugudan, Kim Se Jung
Kim Se Jung denies fighting with Gugudan members
6 hours ago   53   36,292
