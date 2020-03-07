NCTzens hilariously react to the NCT 127's 'sajaegi' accusation

NCTzens hilariously reacted to the NCT 127's 'sajaegi' (chart manipulation) accusation.





On March 6 shortly after its release at 6 PM KST, NCT 127's entire album made it to the Melon Top 100. An anonymous user accused NCT 127 of 'sajaegi' after witnessing this phenomenon. But many fans of NCT 127 responded with joy and hilarious memes to celebrate the accusation saying: "Thank you omg", "Our boys finally made it to the top tier, being accused of manipulation.", "Sajaegi accusation? Now is the era of NCT. Stan NCT 127."



In related news, NCT 127's 2nd full album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone' surpassed a total of 530,000 pre-order copies on March 5 and a total of 180K copies on the day of the release on March 6, setting a new record for the group.

Check out the memes NCTzens have been circulating below. And congratulations to NCT 127 for reaching a new milestone!

사재기 의심을 받는다고? 와 엔시티 짱 pic.twitter.com/dV6FQDDMDF — 🔟펭깅👑²⁹𝑱𝑶𝑯𝑵𝑵𝒀 🏳️‍🌈 (@qwp0987_) March 6, 2020

《NCT #127 NEO ZONE》 초동



1일차 184,7**

2일차

3일차

4일차

5일차

6일차

7일차



누적 184,7** pic.twitter.com/3xT6kIAFv6 — NCT 초동집계봇 (@NCT_CHARTRECORD) March 6, 2020