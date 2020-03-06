33

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

NCT 127 top iTunes album charts in 32 countries after release of 'NCT #127 Neo Zone'

AKP STAFF

According to SM Entertainment on March 7, NCT 127's 2nd full album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone' has topped iTunes album charts in a total of 32 countries, shortly after release!

As of March 7 at approximately 9 AM KST, 'NCT #127 Neo Zone' is #1 on iTunes album charts such as Canada, Mexico, Chile, Denmark, Netherlands, and more. The album is also #1 on daily album sales charts on various domestic sites such as Hanteo, Synnara, Kyobo Books, Yes24, etc. 

Back on March 5, NCT 127's 2nd full album surpassed a total of 530,000 pre-order copies, setting a new record for the group. Congratulations, NCT 127!

  1. NCT 127
0 1,217 Share 89% Upvoted
RM (Rap Monster)
BTS's RM rides a bicycle to work
5 hours ago   33   21,216
ITZY
ITZY open up their official TikTok account!
1 hour ago   0   1,254
RM (Rap Monster)
BTS's RM rides a bicycle to work
5 hours ago   33   21,216

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND