NCT 127 top iTunes album charts in 32 countries after release of 'NCT #127 Neo Zone'

According to SM Entertainment on March 7, NCT 127's 2nd full album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone' has topped iTunes album charts in a total of 32 countries, shortly after release!

As of March 7 at approximately 9 AM KST, 'NCT #127 Neo Zone' is #1 on iTunes album charts such as Canada, Mexico, Chile, Denmark, Netherlands, and more. The album is also #1 on daily album sales charts on various domestic sites such as Hanteo, Synnara, Kyobo Books, Yes24, etc.



Back on March 5, NCT 127's 2nd full album surpassed a total of 530,000 pre-order copies, setting a new record for the group. Congratulations, NCT 127!

