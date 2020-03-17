'Heart Signal 3' male cast member under fire for alleged connection to Seungri's 'Burning Sun' club director & Yoochun's ex-fiancee Hwang Hana

A male cast member from 'Heart Signal 3' is under fire for his alleged connection to Seungri's 'Burning Sun' club's representative director and Yoochun's ex-fiancee Hwang Hana.



In early 2019, the 'Burning Sun' club made headlines for scandals involving a number of allegations, including assault, illegal drug use, date rape, prostitution, and money laundering. Wealthy foreign investor Madam Lin was one name that came up in the money laundering allegations. The scandal has come to the spotlight once again with an alleged connection to the upcoming reality series 'Heart Signal 3'.



According to reports on March 17, an insider from Madam Lin's camp allegedly confirmed they'd seen a male cast member from 'Heart Signal 3' visit the 'Burning Sun' as a special friend of the club's representative director. The insider stated, "He often went back and forth between the clubs Arena and Burning Sun, and he hung out with the grandaughters of big names in major companies." Another allegation is that the reality show cast member often hung out with Hwang Hana, who faced time in jail for illegal drug use.



'Heart Signal 3' producers stated in response, "In connection with the recent issues that have come up online, we've confirmed the facts through various channels over the past few days. As a result, we'd like to let you know that some of the allegations regarding the cast are not true."



In related news, 'Heart Signal 3' contestant Chung Anna is also under fire for bullying allegations.

