Jo Se Ho turns into Park Seo Joon's 'Itaewon Class' character Park Sae-roy after losing 8.7 kilograms (~19 pounds)

Entertainer Jo Se Ho has lost 8.7 kilograms (~19 pounds) and is gaining attention for his Park Seo Joon inspired haircut.

Jo Se Ho posted a picture to his Instagram on March 3rd showing off his new haircut which is the same as Park Seo Joon's character of Park Sae-roy from 'Itaewon Class'.

The 'chestnut hairstyle' has become all the rage lately due to the popularity of the drama, and it seems Jo Se Ho has decided to change up his look as he becomes healthier.

Jo Se Ho's slimmer figure and sharper jawline show a drastic change in his previously chubby image. He is participating in a variety of programs and debuted in 2001 as an official gagman.