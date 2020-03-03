Big Bang's T.O.P donates 100 million KRW (~84,000 USD) to aid Coronavirus relief efforts

Big Bang's T.O.P made headlines with his donation to Coronavirus relief efforts.

It was revealed that on the morning of March 3, T.O.P donated 100 million KRW (~ $84,000) to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief under his real name of Choi Seung Hyun. He donated to help medical teams provide safety equipment for those working in the front lines.

He has joined the wave of celebrities who have been donating to fight the sudden outbreak occurring in Korea, stating: "I want to send my deep respect and thanks to those who are working hard and sacrificing themselves to fight the Coronavirus. I hope this helps a little."



T.O.P was discharged from the military in July 2019 and is currently preparing to perform with Big Bang at Coachella in April.