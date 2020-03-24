Fly To The Sky's Hwanhee admits to driving while intoxicated during his main police investigation

Back on March 24, Fly To The Sky's Hwanhee (38) attended police questioning for approximately an hour and a half in the status of the primary suspect in his recent DUI accident.

According to a police rep on March 25, Hwanhee revealed that he consumed alcohol during a dinner at an acquaintance's house back on March 21 at around 9 PM KST. Afterward, he stated that he took a brief nap, then decided to drive home assuming that he was no longer intoxicated.

When police retrieved Hwanhee's blackbox, they confirmed that an accident occurred while Hwanhee's vehicle was changing lanes from lane 1 to lane 2. In the process, a vehicle in front of Hwanhee also attempted to change lanes, resulting in a crash. No individuals were injured in the accident.

Meanwhile, after reports of Hwanhee's DUI accident, his agency H2 Media told the press, "Hwanhee caused a car accident while driving intoxicated, and we have no reason to provide any excuses for his fault. He will participate in the following police investigation diligently and receive due punishment. We would like to apologize on behalf of Hwanhee for causing such a concerning incident which should never have happened."



