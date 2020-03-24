H&D (Lee Han Gyul & Nam Do Hyun) tease pre-release track before official debut

H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun) have released a teaser image for their pre-release track!



Though the duo's official debut has been postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic, fans can expect a pre-release track titled "Unfamiliar" from H&D on March 30 KST. It's also been confirmed by their label that a music video for the song will be released.



As previously reported, H&D were due to drop their debut mini album on March 26, but it's now been pushed back to April 21.



Stay tuned for updates on H&D's debut!





