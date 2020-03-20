2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

H&D (Lee Han Gyul & Nam Do Hyun) delay their duo debut date in light of ongoing Coronavirus threat

On March 20, former X1 members Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun announced the delay of their upcoming debut as the duo H&D, in an official statement. 

H&D's side shared, "H&D's debut album was originally scheduled for release on Thursday, March 26; however, due to the extended threat of the Coronavirus (COVID19), the album release date has been inevitably delayed." The announcement continued, "H&D's debut album will be released on Tuesday, April 21, and we will make sure to greet fans with an even better quality album." 

Previously, H&D announced the postponement of their 1st fan meeting in Japan, 'Birthday in Japan' from April to May.

