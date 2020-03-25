20

GFriend's Yuju to sing first OST for Channel A drama 'Eccentric! Chef Moon'

GFriend's Yuju will be lending her voice for a brand new OST, for Channel A's upcoming Fri-Sat drama 'Eccentric! Chef Moon'!

Yuju's upcoming OST Part.1 for 'Eccentric! Chef Moon' will be the drama's opening title track, called "This and That" (literal translation). The full OST will be released on March 27 at 6 PM KST, just a few hours ahead of 'Eccentric! Chef Moon's premiere later on the same evening at 10:50 PM KST. 

Meanwhile, 'Eccentric! Chef Moon' tells the story of a global fashion designer who suffers from memory loss, ending up living in a small village, causing trouble. She then runs into a celebrity chef and falls for his cooking. 

