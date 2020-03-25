10

6

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

Hot trot star Song Ga In to head new SBS variety show temporarily replacing 'Laws of the Jungle'

AKP STAFF

The hottest trot star of 2020, Song Ga In will be heading a brand new SBS variety show coming soon!

The upcoming SBS variety series will temporarily take over the Saturday night time slot of 'Laws of the Jungle'. Due to restrictions on overseas traveling and filming in light of the Coronavirus pandemic, 'Laws of the Jungle' is expected to go on a hiatus from airing soon.

One SBS rep told media outlets on March 25, "Song Ga In will be the main fixed cast members of a new variety taking over 'Laws of the Jungle's time slot. Alongside Song Ga In, other fixed cast members include Jang Do Yeon and Kim Dong Hyun. They've already completed filming the first episode."

However, SBS has yet to reveal more specific details on the upcoming variety show. 

[UPDATE] Solo artist Kim Jae Hwan also also been confirmed as a cast member of the upcoming varsity show. 

  1. Jang Do Yeon
  2. Kim Jae Hwan
2 1,815 Share 63% Upvoted

0

Winston3,334 pts 2 hours ago 1
2 hours ago

if the new program gets more viewership than Law of the Jungle and the Covid-19 drag on for 2 or 3 months, the new program may permanently replace LOTJ. Frankly shooting a jungle reality show overseas can be quite costly in budget since a lot of staff and equipment need to be flown overseas, if the new show can hit a higher viewership at a lower budget, the management may decide to keep the new show.

Share

1 more reply

TWICE
TWICE has opened their official TikTok account!
12 hours ago   12   21,428

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND