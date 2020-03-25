Hot trot star Song Ga In to head new SBS variety show temporarily replacing 'Laws of the Jungle'

The hottest trot star of 2020, Song Ga In will be heading a brand new SBS variety show coming soon!

The upcoming SBS variety series will temporarily take over the Saturday night time slot of 'Laws of the Jungle'. Due to restrictions on overseas traveling and filming in light of the Coronavirus pandemic, 'Laws of the Jungle' is expected to go on a hiatus from airing soon.

One SBS rep told media outlets on March 25, "Song Ga In will be the main fixed cast members of a new variety taking over 'Laws of the Jungle's time slot. Alongside Song Ga In, other fixed cast members include Jang Do Yeon and Kim Dong Hyun. They've already completed filming the first episode."

However, SBS has yet to reveal more specific details on the upcoming variety show.





[UPDATE] Solo artist Kim Jae Hwan also also been confirmed as a cast member of the upcoming varsity show.