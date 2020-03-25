Former PRISTIN member Kyulkyung reveals her side in ongoing legal dispute with Pledis Entertainment

On March 25, Pledis Entertainment announced in an official statement to the press that former IOI and PRISTIN member Kyulkyung has cut off all contact with the label, after requesting to nullify her exclusive contract in September of 2019.

According to Pledis Entertainment, Kyulkyung is currently promoting in China individually, avoiding any contact with not only Pledis Entertainment, but also her Chinese agency. The label further argued that Kyulkyung is violating her exclusive contract by continuing her Chinese promotions individually without her agency's consent.



Kyulkyung also took to her official Weibo on March 25 to release her side of the argument in a brief statement. She wrote:

"While working with the agency, I encountered numerous, severe issues, and I began to think deeply about my career and my future growth. On September 10, 2019, I sent over a formal request through my legal representative, asking to nullify my exclusive contract with Pledis Entertainment as well as my Chinese agency.



I hoped to resolve this issue with a mutual settlement through the legal system, and did not wish to cause concerns to the public due to personal matters. However, the issue has already been revealed, and now I will face this head on.



I no longer want to argue about who's right and who's wrong. I wish to become an artist who can grow while doing my best in my field, greeting the public with good projects.



And I do not wish to disappoint those who love and trust in me.



I want to thank Pledis Entertainment for taking care of me up until now, and I hope that our futures will see better days."