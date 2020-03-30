Gaho, Zico, and MC The Max top Instiz chart for the final week of March 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the final week of March (March 23 - March 29) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Gaho - "Start (Itaewon Class OST)" - 23,698 Points









2. Zico - "Any Song" - 12,578 Points









3. MC The Max - "Bloom" - 12,507 Points









4. Kim Feel - "Someday, That Boy (Itaewon Class OST)" - 10,648 Points









5. ITZY - "WANNABE" - 9,637 Points









6. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 8,588 Points









7. Ha Hyun Woo - "Diamond (Itaewon Class OST)" - 8,151 Points









8. BTS - "On" - 7,167 Points









9. Changmo - "METEOR" - 6,225 Points









10. IU - "I Give You My Heart" - 6,168 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

