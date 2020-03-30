28

Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 12 hours ago

Gaho, Zico, and MC The Max top Instiz chart for the final week of March 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the final week of March (March 23 - March 29) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. Gaho - "Start (Itaewon Class OST)" - 23,698 Points



2. Zico - "Any Song" - 12,578 Points



3. MC The Max - "Bloom" - 12,507 Points



4. Kim Feel - "Someday, That Boy (Itaewon Class OST)" - 10,648 Points



5. ITZY - "WANNABE" - 9,637 Points



6. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 8,588 Points



7. Ha Hyun Woo - "Diamond (Itaewon Class OST)" - 8,151 Points



8. BTS - "On" - 7,167 Points



9. Changmo - "METEOR" - 6,225 Points



10. IU - "I Give You My Heart" - 6,168 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

universeblack580 pts 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

yes go gaho ♥♥ so happy for him, its well deserved his voice is amazing plz go check out his brand new song he just dropped :

tqeil707 pts 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Gaho!!!! I’m so proud of him!!! Go listen to his new song “A song for you”

Share

