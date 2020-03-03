Favorite's Seoyeon & Jeonghee get bold in red for 'Again LIE' teaser images

Favorite have revealed comeback teaser images featuring members Seoyeon and Jeonghee!



In the teaser images for 'Again LIE', Seoyeon and Jeonghee are bold in bright, red suits and lipstick. This comeback marks Favorite's first comeback in a year since 'Loca' in January of last year.



Stay tuned for more on Favorite's 'Again LIE' comeback.



