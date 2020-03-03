7

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Favorite's Seoyeon & Jeonghee get bold in red for 'Again LIE' teaser images

AKP STAFF

Favorite have revealed comeback teaser images featuring members Seoyeon and Jeonghee!

In the teaser images for 'Again LIE', Seoyeon and Jeonghee are bold in bright, red suits and lipstick. This comeback marks Favorite's first comeback in a year since 'Loca' in January of last year. 

Stay tuned for more on Favorite's 'Again LIE' comeback.

  1. Favorite
  2. SEOYEON
  3. JEONGHEE
  4. AGAIN LIE
1 401 Share 78% Upvoted

0

kat-xx6 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

Yay!! I loved Loca so much! Can't wait to see what this talented group have♥️

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND