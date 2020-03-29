CJ ENM will be going forward with 'Voice Korea 2020' auditions despite COVID19

CJ ENM will be going forward with the 'Voice Korea 2020' auditions.

According to insiders, CJ ENM will be holding auditions starting from today on March 30th. Originally, the auditions were supposed to be held starting in early March. Because of COVID19, CJ ENM pushed back online auditions until March 26th, and then are starting in-person auditions to those who passed the online auditions today.

However, South Korea is still under a campaign for social distancing until April 5th. CJ ENM had also been closed until just yesterday on the 29th because an employee had tested positive last week, and many are criticizing CJ ENM's decision to go forward with the auditions.

What do you think about their decision?