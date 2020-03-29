32

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 9 hours ago

Jeon So Mi's label clarifies the Lamborghini in her reality show trailer is not hers

The Black Label clarified that the Lamborghini in Jeon So Mi's 'I AM SOMI' trailer was not hers.


Jeon So Mi had released the first episode of her reality show 'I AM SOMI' on the 28th, and at the end, she was seen riding in the driver's seat of a Lamborghini Urus, a car she'd picked out as her 'dream car'. Fans had wondered if she'd managed to already buy the car, but her label clarified that it was not hers.

Further, they said, "More details will be revealed in the second episode, so please look forward to it." It looks like people are gonna have to watch the show to see the truth behind the Lamborghini! 

jjajangmyeon232,241 pts 8 hours ago 3
8 hours ago

Kinda obvious that it's not hers. I'm pretty sure her parents still manage her finances and gives her an allowance to prevent buying expensive things like a lambo

taichou_san1,234 pts 8 hours ago 0
8 hours ago

of course its not hers lol....its it obvious??? why ppl make a fuss about it xD

