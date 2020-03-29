Jeon So Mi's label clarifies the Lamborghini in her reality show trailer is not hers

The Black Label clarified that the Lamborghini in Jeon So Mi's 'I AM SOMI' trailer was not hers.



Jeon So Mi had released the first episode of her reality show 'I AM SOMI' on the 28th, and at the end, she was seen riding in the driver's seat of a Lamborghini Urus, a car she'd picked out as her 'dream car'. Fans had wondered if she'd managed to already buy the car, but her label clarified that it was not hers.

Further, they said, "More details will be revealed in the second episode, so please look forward to it." It looks like people are gonna have to watch the show to see the truth behind the Lamborghini!